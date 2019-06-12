Suspect captured by K9 Grimm
ROSEBURG — On Friday, June 7, at approximately 12:17 p.m. during a crosswalk safety enforcement event on SE Pine Street near SE Spring in Roseburg, a Roseburg officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Neon for faling to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The vehicle failed to yield and ended up driving on a dead end street at the south end of SE Cobb. The vehicle didn't stop, but drove over a rock wall embankment, and landed in the parking lot of the Parrott House. The driver exited the vehicle and ran from the scene toward a brushy area by the creek.
Officers quickly established a perimeter and called for the assistance of Douglas County Sheriff's Office K9 Grimm and his handler. K9 Grimm started tracking the suspect through the brush and down the creek. A short time later the suspect, 20 year old Marcus Burkhert, was discovered by K9 Grimm hiding in some brush.
Burkhert initially ignored commands to come out, so K9 Grimm made a biting capture of Burkhert. Burkhert was arrested without further incident and after receiving treatment for minor wounds on his leg from the bite, he was lodged at Douglas County Corrections.
Burkhert was charged with attempting to elude in a vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and he also had several warrants for his arrest. The vehicle was towed by Roseburg Towing.
OHV Operations on county roads open house
WINCHESTER BAY -- Douglas County citizens are invited to join Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, the Douglas County Public Works Department, the Douglas County Parks Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for an Open House to discuss ‘OHV Operations on County Roads’ on Monday, June 17 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m at the Marina Activity Center located at the Winchester RV Resort at 120 Marina Way in Winchester Bay.
The event is open for everyone to attend. For more information, log onto our website: www.co.douglas.or.us.
Mammoth 50th anniversary celebration
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Museum is turning 50 and to celebrate they are hosting a free ‘Mammoth 50th Anniversary’ celebration on Saturday, July 20.
The ‘FREE’ family friendly ‘Mammoth 50th Anniversary’ event will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Douglas County Museum grounds and will be filled with tons of kid’s activities, games, face painting, booths, food trucks, libations and live music. Plus, the Douglas County Museum will be open and free to ALL visitors that day. Event highlights include live musical performances by Dan Harmon and Cascade County at 3 p.m., TY Curtis at 5 p.m. and Resurrection, A Journey Tribute at 7 p.m.
The Douglas County Museum was established by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 1969 and opened its doors for the first time in August that year, in conjunction with the opening day of the 1969 Douglas County Fair. The museum is the 1989 recipient of the Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History for excellence and leadership in the field of local history, as well as the recipient of a Top 10 Best Fan-Favorite Destination in Oregon award for 2019. It boasts Oregon’s largest natural history collection on display with more than 7,500 items that are used to help tell the ancient and contemporary stories of the Umpqua River Valley. In addition, the museum houses one of the Northwest’s most comprehensive plant collections in its research herbarium with nearly 3,000 catalogued specimens.
Volunteers for the Mammoth Party: The museum is currently recruiting volunteers to help at the celebration. There will be a lot going on and they need people to assist with questions, direct traffic and help with children’s activities. If you are interested and available to help, please contact Shelbi Gerritsen at sgerrit@co.douglas.or.us.
Mark your calendars and plan to join us for a fun-filled day of history, adventure and fun on Saturday, July 20th at the Douglas County Museum. It’s going to be Mammoth!
For more information, call (541) 957-7007 or visit us online at: www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.
Summer Saturdays at the museum
ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Museum is pleased to present their ‘Summer Saturdays at the Mueuem’ series featuring a full day of activities for kids and families of all ages! ‘Summer Saturdays’ will run every Saturday from June 8 to August 31, with the exception of July 6 and July 20.
Each week museum staff and volunteers will host ‘Summer Saturdays’ activities including: story time, crafts, games and more, geared towards helping kids discover and connect with our natural world.
In June, we will focus on learning about life in the rivers, from July to mid-August we will be talking forests and finally in late August we will explore the ocean. June’s river activities are being co-led with Umpqua Watershed. After 3 weeks of river-related learning and fun, we will finish out the river series on June 29th, with a walk to Umpqua Park for some outdoor activities.
Please note that the activities are meant for families to enjoy together, so we ask that you please plan on participating with your children. Join us for the adventure and then take some time to tour the wonderful exhibits at the museum as a bonus.
All ‘Summer Saturdays’ activities will be included with the price of daily museum admission. And, it is free to Museum Members. If you are not a Douglas County Museum Member, and you are interested in attending all summer long. We offer a $75 family and friend’s membership that would save a family of four $140! Plus, a membership is good for a year of fun at the museum.
Toddlers & Pre-K
10:30 am Story time
10:45-12:30 pm Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids.
Big Kids
1:00-4:00 pm Big kids turn for some nature fun! Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday.
Family Matinee
4:30-5:30 pm The family matinee will feature family-friendly screenings of films, movies and shows for animal & nature lovers alike. BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket).