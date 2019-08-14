Roseburg PD responds to armed robbery
ROSEBURG — On Thursday, Aug. 8, just after 11 p.m. the Roseburg Police Department responded to reports of an armed robber at Renard's on Stewart Parkway.
According to the report, the male suspect fled on foot before police arrived; officers began canvasing the area, with the help of K9 Grim, but were unable to locate the suspect. Witnesses described the suspect as between 6'2 and 6'4 with a slender build, and a bandanna over his face; the employee turned over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled.
The Roseburg Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at rpdpio@cityofroseburg.org or call the tip line at 541-492-6794.
Scammers impersonating Social Security
The Oregon Department of Revenue recently reported a spike in taxpayers reporting phone calls allegedly from Social Security representatives; the callers threaten the taxpayer with deactivating their Social Security number or account due to suspicious activity. The Department of Revenue advises everyone not to provide personal information or bank account information if the situation seems suspicious; if a call is suspected to be a scam, hang up and call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.