Roseburg Police Department arrest 5 during DUI enforcement patrol
The Roseburg Police Department participated in focused DUII enforcement patrols during August, focusing on the holiday weekend, with several thanks to a grant obtained from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact. During August the Roseburg Police Department arrested 5 people for suspicion of driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two. Grants such as this one provide our Officers with the ability to focus on problems they wouldn't necessarily be able to focus on during normal patrol.
Hannah Fox found alive
Friday afternoon, September 6, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from family members that Hannah Fox had been located. Emergency services were dispatched and found Fox alive on private timber land nearly a mile from where her vehicle was left on Highway 99 near Drain; she was in stable condition, but was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation. She reportedly went for a hike and got lost. Search crews began looking for Fox on September 3, after her vehicle was found parked near a private property gate.