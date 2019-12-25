Roseburg man arrested for sex abuse
In late Nov. 2019 the Roseburg Police Department received a report that a female minor was sexually assaulted by an adult male. An investigation revealed the incident occurred while the minor was visiting the home of Roseburg resident Danya Czernowski. On Dec. 17, Czernowski was arrested and lodged at Douglas County Corrections on charges of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree.
Marketplace open enrollment is over, but enrollment for OHP is still possible
The open enrollment period for private health plans ended Tuesday, Dec. 18, however, this does not apply to Medicaid or the Oregon Health Plan. Oregonians can apply for OHP any time of the year by visiting one.oregon.gov. OHP users will receive a letter in the mail when it's time to renew their coverage. A recent Oregon Health Insurance Survey found that 94% of Oregonians have health insurance, and added that more than 200,000 of those without insurance qualify for OHP or a marketplace subsidy. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said "health insurance is the first step to peace of mind in keeping families well," and encouraged everyone to see if they qualify for coverage.
2020 Citizen Law Enforcement Academy
The Roseburg Police Department is accepting applications for the 2020 Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy, which will take place in 14 sessions beginning April 2 and ending June 11. The course is taught by Roseburg Police officers and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and is designed to give citizens an inside look at the world of law enforcement. The classes run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays with a few additional classes on Saturday and an event on a Sunday. There is no fee to attend the academy, but space is limited and signing up early is recommended. To express interest or get more information, contact rpdpio@cityofroseburg.org. Applications can be downloaded at bit.ly/36P478V.
You have free articles remaining.
City of Reedsport has committee vacancies
The City of Reedsport is seeking applications for vacant positions on their boards and committees. There are openings for City Council Student Councilor, one vacancy; Budget Committee, four vacancies; City Parks and Beautification Committee, five vacancies; City Tree Board, two vacancies; Dangerous Buildings Abatement Board of Appeals, four vacancies; Planning Commission, three vacancies; and Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, two vacancies. Applications are available at Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Avenue or online at cityofreedsport.org. For more information, call Deanna Schafer at 541-271-1989. Applications will be taken until each position is filled.
Thief arrested and lodged after assaulting homeowner and resisting arrest
On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 19, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shadow Ranch Lane in Roseburg for a reported suspicious male outside. When deputies arrived, they located Matthew Ewing Kelm of Wilbur looking through the trunk of a vehicle parked at the residence. He told deputies it was his home, but when the homeowner came out Kelm pushed the resident down and attempted to flee. Kelm was apprehended after a short pursuit and attempted resistance. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II, resisting arrest, assault in the 4th degree, criminal mischief II, and an arrest warrant.
Douglas County participates in DUI enforcement event through holidays
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been participating in a DUI High Visibility Enforcement event that runs from Dec. 13 until Jan. 2, 2020. The goal of the High Visibility Enforcement events is to heighten patrols on days or weekends where drinking and driving are more common. The hope is to prevent deaths, injury, and property damage caused by driving under the influence. During the event, overtime shifts will be funded with a DUI grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon State Sheriff's Association.