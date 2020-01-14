Roseburg Fire responds to structure fire
On Jan. 7, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire on SE Hoover Avenue and found a single story residence with smoke coming from the eaves. Firefighters searched for occupants and found none. They attacked the fire and completed an overhaul after it was extinguished. Investigations indicated the fire was most likely accidental and electrical in nature. The residence sustained structural damage and water damage with no injuries. The family of two adults and five children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Parks Advisory Board to meet Jan. 16
The next meeting of the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. The meeting agenda can be found at co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp.
394th Basic Police Class to graduate
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 394th Basic Police Class, Wednesday. The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks and trains cadets in various areas, including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operation, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, and drug recognition, among other subjects. The graduation ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. at the OPS Academy in Salem. A reception will immediately follow the graduation and Chief Tighe O'Meara, of the Ashland Police Department, will be speaker. There are two graduates from Douglas County: Deputy Sheriff Derek Sweeden will join the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Officer Sky Woods will join the Roseburg Police Department.
Idleyld Park man arrested in death of 1 year-old
On Jan. 9, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a child who was not breathing on Cedarwood Lane in Idleyld Park. Dispatchers guided CPR over the phone until deputies arrived. The child was transported to Mercy Medical Center and was pronounced deceased upon arrival. An investigation began and a forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was homicide by blunt force trauma. On Jan. 10, detectives arrested Aaron Toole in conjunction to the death and transported to Douglas County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Manslaughter, Assault, and Criminal mistreatment.
Roseburg PD releases DUI statistics
From Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, the Roseburg Police Department participated in a DUI enforcement blitz. Additional officers worked shifts during the period, focusing on detection and apprehension of drivers under the influence. During that time period, the RPD arrested seven people under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The additional shifts were made possible through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.