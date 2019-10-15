Roseburg family safe after fire
The Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Monday evening. Firefighters found a two-story residential structure with smoke coming from the second story. The residents — two adults, four children, and a service dog — had exited the building prior to RFD's arrival and nobody was injured. Firefighters extinguished a fire and checked for any extensions. The displaced family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Umpqua Dunes proposal at Recreational Trails meeting
The RTP Advisory Committee will meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-24 in Bend to hear proposals of projects. The committee will evaluate and score the proposed projects and rank the list for priority of consideration. On Oct. 22, at 3:40 p.m., there is a proposal scheduled for "Umpqua Dunes OHV Staging Area Rehab and Expansion."
Registration open for Young Farmers Conference
The Oregon Farm Bureau encourages youths interested in farming, ranching, or other agricultural fields to register for the 2019 Oregon Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, Nov. 15-17 at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel. The conference is open to Farm Bureau members ages 16-35 and is geared toward young people interested in improving their leadership and communication skills, learning about important issues impacting Oregon agriculture, getting business tips and networking with peers. A reduced rate for lodging is available for hotel reservations made by Oct. 28. The $50 registration fee for the conference is due Nov. 7 and includes dinner for two days and lunch on the third. Registration forms can be found at OregonFB.org/yfrconference.
Veterans Services Office closed for training
From Oct. 14-18, the Douglas County Veterans Services office will be closed to all walk-in visitors and appointments while staff attends annual training. DCVS thanks its patrons for their patience and support as the staff continues to develop the skills to help veterans get benefits. The training will help staff advocate on behalf of veterans and better explain what programs and benefits are available. DCVS will resume its normal schedule the week of Oct. 21. Walk-ins are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and 1-4 p.m.
Find farms offering pumpkins, apples with Oregon's Bounty
A variety of fall favorites are available in the countryside this year, through the online directory Oregon's Bounty. The website allows visitors to search for agricultural projects near their region — from Portland Metro to Willamette Valley. Anne Marie Moss, communications director for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said that the diversity of Oregon's agriculture allows people to buy a wide variety of crops from Farm Bureau members that are locally owned and operated. More information can be found at oregonfb.org.
Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting
The Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board meeting will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Karen's Coffee Cup in Roseburg. The agenda can be found at the Douglas County website co.douglas.or.us.
Parks Advisory Board meeting coming up
The Douglas County Parks Advisory Board will hold its October meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, in room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. The agenda and minutes can be found at co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp.