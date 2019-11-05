Reward offered on wanted man
A $1,500 reward is being offered for credible information directly leading to the arrest of Jason Ryan Taylor, a fugitive of both Douglas and Josephine counties with active warrants out for his arrest. Taylor travels between the two counties committing crimes and victimizing property owners. Both counties have partnered with the United States Marshal's Service to bring Taylor to justice and are offering the reward for anyone willing to step forward with information. Taylor is a white male adult described as 5'9, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes -- he is known to alter his appearance to avoid recognition and capture. Those harboring and assisting Taylor may also face criminal penalties. Any information about Taylor should be routed to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
Discovery Center offers free admission to veterans
On November 11, Veterans Day, the Umpqua Discovery Center will have free admission for veterans from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Remains of missing person identified
Human remains found at the end of September have been identified as those belonging to missing person, Susan Marie Cason who was reported missing to Roseburg Police on Sept. 13. On Sept. 22, a man called to report finding human remains on Dole Road. Deputies responded along with detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner to examine the remains. A positive identification was made and foul-play has been ruled out. Information about the discovery of remains was withheld to protect the investigation in the event there was a criminal component.
Drug dog Trapper helps in heroin arrest
On October 16, officers from Roseburg Parole and Probation and the Roseburg Police arrested Spencer Hopkins at his residence after finding a small amount of methamphetamine in his RV -- they also found a small safe that allegedly belonged to Shannon Wedekind but were suspicious of the contents and seized it. Hopkins was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of meth, and parole violation.
Roseburg Police K-9 Trapper was allowed to sniff the safe and alerted to the presence of narcotics. DINT obtained a search warrant to open the safe and found approximately 89 grams of suspected heroin along with unusual drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 30, detectives contacted Wedekind and arrested her in relation to the case -- she was lodged on two counts of unlawful possession of heroin and one count of unlawful delivery of heroin.
DCSO alters grooming rules for cancer awareness
For the second consecutive year, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is temporarily relaxing its facial hair standards through the month of November as part of a fundraiser to battle cancer. During the month of October, deputies and staff wore pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In November, deputies will be allowed to grow a goatee or beard -- money normally spent on facial hair grooming supplies will be collected in an account and 100 percent of the funds will be donated to Roseburg's Community Cancer Center at the end of the month. Community members wishing to help can send donations to Douglas County Law Enforcement Association, Attention: No-Shave November, PO Box 1591, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Veterans' Affairs to host celebration in Salem
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will be hosting its annual Statewide Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the World War II Memorial in Salem. The event will include a color guard with a playing of "Taps," the National Anthem, and other patriotic observances. There will also be a keynote address from State Representative Marty Wilde, of District 11. ODVA also offers a directory of all Veterans Day ceremonies and events around the state featuring an interactive with information about each event -- the directory can be found at oregondva.com/2019/10/11/2019-veterans-day-statewide-events/. Events can be submitted for the directory at SurveyMonkey.com/r/EventSubmissions.
Father arrested for abandoning child in park
On Sunday, Nov. 3, 911 dispatchers received a report of a five-year-old child who had been left at Roseburg's River Forks Park. Responding deputies learned the father had been trying to give away another child, a 10-month-old infant, which was in his vehicle. The father reportedly left the park with the infant and abandoning the five-year-old in the park. Several law-enforcement agencies were dispatched to locate the suspected vehicle and infant. After hours of searching, the suspect and infant were located at a Roseburg residence and Bryant Noe Garcia was arrested -- he is being lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Child Abandonment. The children were physically un-injured and safely reunited with their mother.