Reedsport School Board has a vacancy
The Reedsport School District is accepting applications for a vacancy on the School Board. Applications are available at 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport, OR 97467. The deadline to apply is December 2, 2019.
Umpqua Audubon presents: "Carnivores and More" Nov. 20
The Carnivores and More presentation will be held at the Roseburg Public Library, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. The presentation will provide an overview of species captured on camera in the Umpqua Basin, highlighting the most photographed mammals and birds within conifer and oak woodland habitats. Rex McGraw will host the presentation. He holds and Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in wildlife biology from the University of Montana, Missoula. McGraw has been a wildlife biologist with Roseburg BLM for 21 years and worked with a variety of animals in the Pacific Northwest.
Christmas tree permits now available
Permits for cutting down personal-use Christmas trees became available Nov. 8, at a variety of locations around Southwest Oregon. Locations with permits available include the Bureau of Land Management offices in North Bend, Medford, and Grants Pass; the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest offices; and multiple local vendors. Permits cost $5 per tree and only five can be purchased per household. A permit is required for each individual tree visitors with to take home, and must be validated after harvesting a tree by cutting the date off the tag and securely attaching it to the tree. Please note trees cannot be harvested in designated Federal Wilderness Areas or Wild and Scenic River Corridors; federally managed campgrounds; developed recreation areas; National Monuments; Research Natural Areas or Areas of Critical Environmental Concern; within fences or posted tree plantations; areas closed to the public; within 200 feet of state highways; or on private land. The Forest Service and BLM encourage the public to exercise caution when traveling in the forest, especially if it's an unfamiliar area. Advice when going tree hunting includes checking weather and road conditions; travel with a full tank of gas; bring emergency supplies and warm beverages; and letting someone know where the hunt will be taking place. For more information, contact the Coos Bay District BLM at 541-756-0100.
State announces winter shelter awards and homelessness data
Oregon Housing and Community Services provided over $1.7 million to organizations across the state that provide shelter to those without homes. To help ensure the safety, health and well being of Oregonians experiencing homelessness, these investments will strengthen winter shelters by securing facilities to operate shelters, increase the number of beds available, expand operating hours, provide outreach, and fund staff, as well as purchasing beddings, mats, and blankets. OHCS Director Margaret Salazar said she's heartbroken for those without a roof over their heads and hopes the resources will bring homeless Oregonians in from the cold while communities work to address their needs. Douglas and Josephine Counties jointly received $75,000 of a total $877,696 to the Rural Oregon Continuum of Care.
You have free articles remaining.
Lower Umpqua Hospital and Highland Pool team up for National Rural Health Day
In recognition of National Rural Health Day, Lower Umpqua Hospital District is sponsoring a free public swim on Thursday, November 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Highland Pool, 2605 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. This is a free, family friendly event. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health celebrates National Rural Health Day on the third Thursday of every November. Reedsport Mayor, Linda McCollum, read the proclamation at the City Council Meeting on November 4, 2019. As a rural healthcare facility, we experience many unique challenges but we also have a great opportunity to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and patient-centered care to our patients. Thank you for your trust and support throughout the last fifty-five years.
Crash claims the life of Winston man
On Wednesday, Nov. 13 dispatchers received a report of a two vehicle crash near Winston. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 1994 Chevrolet pickup and a 2012 Dodge pickup involved in a head-on collision. Investigations indicate the Chevrolet was traveling southbound and drifted into oncoming traffic. Steven Snawder, the operator of the Dodge pickup, was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment and later released. The operator of the Chevrolet, Richard Chastain, and two dogs that were in the same vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is under investigation, though intoxicants do not appear to be a factor.
Roseburg announces indefinite layoffs at Dillard Plywood plant
Roseburg announced indefinite layoffs, Nov. 15, at its Dillard Plywood plant, due to unfavorable conditions in the North American plywood market. The layoffs affected roughly 30 employees. Roseburg acknowledges how difficult this is for new team members and has pledged to work with those affected to place them in new jobs as soon as possible. Nearly all affected employees received immediate job offers at other Roseburg facilities. Those who didn't receive offers were invited to interview for roles at other Roseburg facilities. Operations at other Roseburg facilities, including plywood plants in Riddle and Coquille, will continue as usual.
Douglas County Senior Services Department pairs with Meals on Wheels America for Share the Love event
The Douglas County Senior Services Department will be participating in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love event, as a member of Meals on Wheels America. From Nov. 14 through Jan. 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities. Participating Meals on Wheels members will receive a share of the donations raised by Subaru in their state. Over the last 11 years, Subaru has donated over $145 million to its charity partners and this year is on track to raise over $170 million. More information can be found at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.