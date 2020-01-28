Preppers to discuss Preparedness Checkup
NORTH BEND — The Southwest Oregon Preppers will meet at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, in the North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. The main topic is "preparedness checkup" and desktop exercises to determine the level of preparedness for different scenarios. The meeting is free and open to everyone.
Free public forum on long-term care insurance
SALEM — The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation is hosting a public forum on long-term care insurance Friday, Jan. 31, in Salem at the Labor and Industry Building, room 260. The forum will give residents and insurance companies an opportunity to discuss long-term rates, claims handling, and consumer protections. The forum will also be available to watch online at oregon.gov/DCBS/Pages/video-hearings.aspx.
February events at Lower Umpqua Library
REEDSPORT — Two free special events are coming to the Lower Umpqua Library over the next couple weeks. On Feb. 8, presenter Harold Ettelt will teach people to make salmon and steelhead spinners. The class will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at 395 Winchester Ave. Participants must be 13 years old or older. On Feb. 13, there will be a special session to discuss nutritional considerations for senior citizens from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The talk will discuss dietary concerns and changes in nutritional needs as well as the effects on the body.
Book sale coming to Lakeside Library
LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Library will be holding a book sale from 10 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. The sale will be held in the Kid Zone behind the library.
Two arrested for meth during traffic stop
DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Jan. 22, a deputy stopped a vehicle near milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101 for minor traffic violations. Following the stop, the deputy learned the occupants allegedly gave a false name for one of the occupants and issued a warrant after determining the real identity of the subject, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. On Jan. 23, the deputy again saw the vehicle on Winchester Ave. The deputy made contact and took Tito Manuel Noreiga, of North Bend, into custody on the warrant as well as Michelle Brown, who was reportedly found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of money. Approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine was also found during stop.
Both were transported to the Reedsport Municipal Jail where Brown was cited and released on charges of hindering prosecution, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Noriega was lodged on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, giving false information to police, and his warrant. Noriega was then was transferred to the Douglas County Jail.
Warrant recovers stolen property, two arrested
ROSEBURG — On Jan. 21, deputies responded to a reported burglary on Linnell Avenue. Following up on the case, deputies found evidence that assisted the investigation, which developed into applying for a search warrant for a home on La Canada Drive in Roseburg. On Jan. 24, deputies served the warrant with assistance from the Winston Police Department and Oregon State Police. During the investigation, law enforcement located a large quantity of stolen property, including electronics, tools, antiques, and a firearm.
There was also evidence of mail theft from approximately a dozen residences. Cirith Ellenwood and Robert Arwood, both of Roseburg, were arrested on charges of first degree burglary, theft in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Ellenwood was also found to have multiple outstanding warrants.
Boomer Wright running for State Representative of District 9
Duane "Boomer" Wright announced Monday that he is running for the District 9 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives. He is doing a trip around the district this week to meet with communities members. He will be in Coos Bay Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Little Italy Banquet Room from 5-7 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 31, Wright will be in Reedsport at Don's Main Street Family Restaurant from 9-11 a.m. He will finish off tour on Jan. 31 at Clawson's Wheelhouse in Florence, from 5-7 p.m. Since seating is limited, he asks people to RSVP on his website www.boomerwright.com.