Largest quake drill helps teach what to do when the shaking starts
The Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill is almost here, to help show what to do during an earthquake. "The World's Largest Earthquake Drill" will be held on Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m. and more than 600,000 Oregonians are registered to participate. It is not uncommon for Oregon to get 5 to 6 magnitude earthquakes, and above. There is also evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will happen along the west coast with similar force to what hit Japan in 2011 and Indonesia in 2004. Great ShakeOut drills are a good opportunity to practice safety procedures and prepare how to respond. For more information on Oregon earthquakes, visit www.oregon.gov/OEM/hazardsprep/Pages/Earthquakes.aspx. To register to participate in the Great Oregon ShakeOut, visit shakeout.org.
Douglas County Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Nov. 11
Douglas County's annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in downtown Roseburg. The Roseburg parade is held every year and is often referred to as "the greatest Veterans Day parade in Oregon." This year's grand marshals will be representatives from generations of military families, to go with this year's theme of Celebrating Multi-generational Military Families. The parade will follow its traditional route from NE Fowler Street and NE Diamond Lake Blvd and concluding in front of the Douglas County Courthouse. The entry deadline to be part of the parade is Wednesday, Oct. 31 by 5 p.m.
OSP Fish and Wildlife looking for information on poached buck deer
On Oct. 6, 2019, Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers responded to a report of buck deer being dumped on I-5 at the northbound off ramp near mile post 112 just north of Myrtle Creek. Troopers located one skinned whole buck and the hides and heads of two other bucks. There was one three-point buck and two forked-horn bucks. The bucks were either killed late Friday, Oct. 4 or Saturday, Oct. 5. Anyone with information about these animals, please contact the Oregon State Police at *677 on your cell phone and reference Trooper Baimbridge. Wildlife or habitat law violations and suspicious activity can also be reported by calling the hotline 1-800-452-888 or by email TIP@state.or.us.
Busy Thursday night for K9 Grim
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department's K9 Grim assisted deputies with two arrests in the same evening, Thursday Sept. 26. Deputies received a tip that Christopher Binder, a suspect with multiple warrants, was sighted in Glide. Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers arrived and Grim began tracking the suspect, locating him along a riverbank. Binder was transported to Douglas County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Deputies were called out a few hours later, responding to a report of a subject hiding in a house and violating a restraining order. K9 Grim located the suspect, Kenny Allen Edwards of Tenmile, hiding under a bed. Edwards allegedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody with additional help from Grim. Edwards was transported to the Douglas County Jail on charges of restraining order violation, interfering with police, interfering with a law enforcement animal and resisting arrest.
Roseburg man wanted by law enforcement arrested
Michael Cordz, a Roseburg man who was the subject of searches by law enforcement, has been arrested. Shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Cordz, unaware he was being searched for, flagged down an Oregon State Police Trooper. The trooper recognized him and took him into custody without further incident. Cordz is being held at the Douglas County Jail on charges of attempted burglary brought by the Winston Police Department.
Florence Garden Club presents Darlingtonia Californica, the orchid that consumes insects
Katie Pollut, Honeyman Park ranger, will speak on Wednesday Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw in Florence. She will speak about the Darlingtonia State Natural Site, the only Oregon State Park property dedicated solely to the protection of the carnivorous Darlingtonia Californica, or Cobra Lily. Pollut will discuss the plant and its adaptations allowing it to eat insects.
Pedestrian injured during vehicle collision
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Roseburg Police Officers responded to a report of a male subject lying in the road near NE Stephens. An 18-year-old Roseburg resident, Isaiah Freeman, was found with several injuries, which were judged to be the result of being struck by a passing vehicle. Freeman was transported to Mercy, by ambulance, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The investigation is ongoing, though a person of interest has been identified and a vehicle seized to search for potential evidence connected to the incident.
Man sentenced for drug crimes earlier this year
On Oct. 2, Walter Hernandez was sentenced after being found guilty on counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin. At sentencing, the court found the degree of harm in the offenses was significantly greater than normal based on the large quantities of meth and heroin being delivered (5.9 pounds in total). Additionally, Hernandez was wanted by Marion County on additional cases related to possession and delivery of meth and heroin, and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. The Honorable Judge Simmons sentenced Hernandez to 132 months in prison for each delivery conviction with 36 months post-prison supervision and 30 days in prison for each possession conviction with 24 months post-prison supervision. All prison time is to be served concurrently.