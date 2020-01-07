Hunting reporting deadline approaching
According to the ODFW, hunters have until Jan. 31 to report 2019 hunts. If tags were purchased, reporting is mandatory, even if the purchaser never went hunting or an animal wasn't harvested.
Sewer line break closes The Dip Friday
On Friday, Jan. 3, the City of Reedsport's public works personnel closed down part of Forest Hill Road, known as "The Dip," to work on a main sewer line break. Roads were closed while repairs were conducted and citizens were asked to seek alternate routes. If anyone has questions or concerns, the city asks they be directed to Public Works Director Kim Clardy at 541-271-3603.
Notice of Lakeside Planning Commission hearing to be held Jan. 15
The Lakeside Planning Commission will hold Hearing CU2019-07 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Lakeside City Hall. The public hearing will be held to discuss Conditional Use Permit application 11/15/2019, for a property located at 902 Bowman Road, 23S12W18BD Tax Lot #601, to allow recreational vehicles in the General Single Family zone. Written comments will be received until the date of the public hearing at City Hall. At the public hearing, the general public and any interested person shall be afforded an opportunity to offer evidence and testimony in favor of, or opposed to, the granting of the request.