Glendale woman arrested after menacing child
GLENDALE — On Feb. 8, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a call for a subject who had barricaded herself in a room with a 5-year-old child with a sledgehammer. Deputies learned that Glendale resident Naomi Hope Ellis was in her bedroom with the child, who could be heard screaming for help. Deputies forced their way through the barricaded door and reportedly found Ellis holding the child with one hand while holding the hammer above the child's head with the other. Deputies physically overtook Ellis after she failed to comply with orders to drop the hammer. She allegedly continued to fight deputies until they used a taser device. The child was safely removed and Ellis was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of two counts of menacing, as well as one count each resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct II, and reckless endangerment.
St. Patrick's Day Trivia Challenge and Pub Crawl right around the corner
REEDSPORT — The 11th Annual CDABA St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl and Trivia Challenge will be held on March 14 at 5 p.m. Mindpower Gallery is hosting the event and all proceeds will benefit the Gardiner-Reedsport Salmon Trout Enhancement Program. For more information, contact Mindpower Gallery at 541-271-2485 or Kathleen Miller at kkmiller@reedsportlaw.com.
Roseburg VA needs help in mental health access and suicide prevention
ROSEBURG — Suicide prevention and mental health access are top priorities of the Roseburg Veterans Administration. With many veterans experiencing challenges accessing the services they've earned, the VA asks for the community's help to spread awareness to veterans, their families and the community of the resources available. The Roseburg VA Health Care System is committed to working with community organizations and local media to turn back the tide in the suicide epidemic.
395th basic police class to graduate from Oregon Public Safety Academy
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 395th Basic Police Class. The class graduated Feb. 14 in Salem with Chief John Teague, of the Keizer Police Department as the speaker. Of the 37 graduates, Deputy Sheriff Tristian Brown will be joining the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Officer Christopher Sparks will join the Coos Bay Police Department. The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.
Douglas County Sheriff participating in Connect to Disconnect event in April
DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the Connect to Disconnect event April 6 to 13. The event seeks to fight distracted driving and prevent the accidents that can occur as a result of the driver diverting their attention. From 2013 to 2017, 12,031 fatal and injury crashes in Oregon, resulting in 95 fatalities and 11,946 injuries, involved a distracted driver. In that same time period, 1,089 crashes were reported to have a driver using a cell phone at the time of the crash. Distracted driving is defined as a visual, auditory, manual, or cognitive influence not related to driving. DCSO notes that most distractions involve more than one type of distraction.
Vacancies open on Port of Umpqua Budget Committee
The Port of Umpqua is seeking applications for vacant positions on the budget committee. Applications are available at the port office at 1877 Winchester Avenue, or online at www.portofumpqua.net. For more information, contact District Manager Charmaine Vitek at 541-271-2232.
Winchester Bay teen arrested after allegedly discharging weapon inside home
WINCHESTER BAY — On Feb. 13, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 73000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay for a report of a 17-year-old male allegedly shooting a gun inside the home. Law enforcement responded to the residence and the teen was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies learned the teen became upset with his mother over his cell phone and allegedly assaulted her before being stopped by his father. After the incident, the teen retrieved an AR-15 rifle and reportedly fired it multiple times inside the home. No one was injured in the incident, though the home received significant damage. The teen was transported to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility and lodged on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of menacing.
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board meeting Feb. 20
The next meeting of the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board will be held on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be in Room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. The agenda can be found at the Douglas County website www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp.