Douglas County Commissioner, Tim Freeman was amongst a group of individuals who were honored to be invited to the White House on Monday, July 8, by President Donald Trump to attend a speech on "America's Environmental Leadership.”
“This invitation was quite the honor to receive, and I was excited to represent Douglas County, as well as O&C Counties to continue to help educate individuals at the Federal level of the issues we face here in the West,” commented Commissioner Freeman.
Commissioner Freeman believes his invite was due in part to his unrelenting commitment over the years as an advocate for O&C Forest Land Management. The timeline was pretty short, as the invite came just 5 days before the event. Upon arrival, the group of attendees were welcomed by a gracious White House Staff and treated to a full pageantry of United States Military at this formal event. As the attendees were escorted through the interior of the White House they were
given the opportunity to revel at the portraits of former Presidents, and view the ornate architecture and priceless artifacts representing of the foundation of our nation. Commissioner Freeman was in ‘awe’ of the moment and says that he did not lose sight of the significance of his walk through the historical corridors.
The high energy event began with the traditional pomp and circumstance with the playing of, ‘Hail to the Chief’ and a grand introduction and entrance by our U.S. President. President Trump’s speech centered around a productive and a protected environment. He believes that when our forests are managed properly, we are able to achieve levels of success on both sides. He stressed the need for improved forest management that includes: clean air, water and habitats; fire resiliency; timber harvesting; and recreation, including hunting and fishing opportunities.
Commissioner Freeman also noted that Jackson County Commissioner, Collen Roberts was given the opportunity to address the group about wildfires and the smoke impacts in Southern Oregon, an issue that we and all of Oregon struggle to combat. Additionally, Commissioner Freeman had the opportunity to meet several cabinet members, including the new Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt. As President of O&C Counties, Commissioner Freeman was grateful that the new Secretary was familiar with the O&C Timber Issue, and that Secretary Bernhardt expressed his renewed commitment to working with O&C Counties to find a better management solution for O&C Timber Lands.
This trip comes just a few months after Commissioner Freeman was in Washington D.C., with the executive board of O&C Counties to talk to officials about O&C Timber Management, and move the dial to better forest management on O&C Lands.
Stabbing investigation at 'Freedom Camp'
ROSEBURG — Detectives are investigating a stabbing which took place on Wednesday night at a transient camp known as "Freedom Camp" in the 1800-block of Mill Street.
Dispatchers received a call reporting the incident at 11:29 p.m. Deputies and Officers from Roseburg Police Department responded to the location and found 28 year-old Nathaniel Wayne Creveston suffering from a stab wound. Deputies and Officers provided medical care to Creveston until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Mercy Medical Center. He was later transferred to an undisclosed hospital for further care.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.