Fatal crash reported on Highway 138
On December 20, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W approximately three miles west of Sutherlin. They found a blue Ford Focus, operated by Corydon Stillwell, had gone off the road and struck a tree. Stillwell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. OSP was assisted by the Sutherlin Fire Department, ODOT, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Pursuit Intervention Technique stops vehicle pursuit
Eric Lee Lorenz, of Wilson, was arrested Friday, Dec. 20, after a long vehicle chase through multiple communities. A Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy saw a white Honda that had been reported stolen pass him on Roberts Creek Road. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a pursuit.
An officer from the Roseburg Police Department successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle near Dixonville, but Lorenz continued attempting to elude deputies heading toward Glide. A deputy in Glide successfully deployed a second set of spike strips, but Lorenz continued his attempt to escape, now effectively on only the rims of the vehicle. A deputy performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique — a low-speed maneuver intended to cause a vehicle to spin out and come to a stop.
The PIT was successful and Lorenz was taken into custody without further incident. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession of a stolen vehicle, Attempting to elude, Reckless driving, Reckless endangerment, and Parole violation.
Man in custody following stand-off
Rodger Vince Royal was arrested Monday, Dec. 23, following a stand-off with law enforcement. Monday morning, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to make contact with Royale at his residence regarding an arrest warrant. They later made a radio call that a male subject had retrieved a rifle with a scope, requesting backup at the scene.
Assistance came from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Point Police Department, Myrtle Creek Police Department, and Oregon State Police. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and Jackson County SWAT Team were also dispatched. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Royale, but received no response. The Tactical Response Team deployed gas twice into the building before the suspect came out, where K9 Zero captured Royale until deputies took him into custody.
Royale was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Felony possession of a firearm, Disorderly conduct, Escape in the 3rd degree, Resisting arrest, Menacing, and Multiple arrest warrants.
Fatal crash under investigation
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 25, the DCSO received information on a crash in the Diamond Lake area from Jackson County Dispatch. Resources from both agencies were dispatched with initial reports stating a single vehicle went over an embankment near the county line and the occupants were injured. Emergency crews located a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner approximately 150 feet off the embankment in a ravine.
The driver, Redmond resident Cody Ray Bean, was declared deceased at the scene. Passengers Lauren Elizabeth Bean and Kody Dale Gray, of Central Point, and Lisa Ann Preston of Medford were transported to Medford hospitals for treatment of injuries. The crash is under investigation with alcohol and speed seeming to be contributing factors.
Reedsport conducts emergency water line work
On Friday, Dec. 27, the City of Reedsport performed work on an emergency water line issue near Hawthorne and N 20th St. They reported that residents in the area might have experienced low water pressure or temporary lack of water for a few hours. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Public Works Director Kim Clardy at 541-271-3603.
K9 Nike captures wanted subject
On Thursday, Dec. 26, Roseburg Police K9 Nike and his handler were dispatched to assist in tracking a subject who fled from Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies. The subject, Trevor Hollenbeck of Dillard, had several warrants for his arrest.
K9 Nike tracked Hollenbeck for approximately 1.5 miles through blackberries, brush, and the South Umpqua River near Dillard. Nike found Hollenbeck concealed on the riverbank, covered in brush and a layer of dirt. He refused to come out, so Nike made a biting capture and held him until deputies arrived. Hollenbeck was treated for minor injuries and lodged at Douglas County Corrections.
Mudslide closes Highway 38
A morning mudslide closed a section of State Highway 38, Saturday Dec. 21. The slide was reported near Mile Post 15.7. Crews closed the eastbound lanes for cleanup, which took roughly an hour to complete. The slide was preceded by heavy rain through most of the area.
Leaven No Trace holding driftwood burn for New Years
Leaven No Trace will be at Winchester Bay's South Jetty on New Year's Eve to raise awareness of trash problems and "what citizens can do about it." They will burn a 20 foot crab constructed of driftwood and held together with green wood pegs. The burn will begin around 8 p.m. with a ball burn at 11:55 p.m.