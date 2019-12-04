Fatal crash being investigated
A single vehicle crash in Sutherlin claimed the life of a Sutherlin man, Monday night. Dispatchers were alerted at 9:05 p.m. of a Dodge pickup roughly 20 feet down an embankment where it had hit a large tree. The driver, 54 year old Raymond Funk, died at the scene. Initial investigations indicate Funk was travelling eastbound when his vehicle left the road, striking the tree. The reason the vehicle left the road is unknown. Nonpareil Road was closed for approximately two hours.
Counties score double victory in O&C lands litigation
Judge Richard Leon of the United States District Court in Washington DC ruled in favor of the Association of O&C Counties for two cases from 2016 and 2017. In one case, the AOCC argued that the 1937 O&C Act requires all 2.1 million acres of O&C timberlands under the jurisdiction of the BLM be managed for sustained yield timber production. The court summarized the decision saying "of this there can be no doubt: the 2016 BLM Resource Management Plans violate the O&C Act. When a statute's language is plain, courts must enforce it according to its terms." In the second case, AOCC argued that O&C lands cannot be included by presidential declaration in a national monument in which sustained yield management is forbidden. A remedies phase will address replacing the BLM management plans that were declared illegal, and removing over 40,000 acres of land from the national monuments they were included in.
Vehicle crash injures two in Roseburg
On Nov. 26, 911 dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash in Roseburg. Deputies learned a 2002 Chevy Malibu, driven by Mary O'Connell, attempted to turn left from Garden Valley Road onto Melrose Road, moving into the path of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Luis Sanchez. The Jeep rolled several times and came to a rest in a dirt median. Sanchez and his passenger were critically injured and transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to a hospital outside the area. O'Connell was taken to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation. The crash is being investigated and anyone with possible information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 19-5453.
Water issues the result of main water line work
Reedsport residents may have experienced low water pressure or water loss, Wednesday afternoon. This was the result of work being done on an issue with the main water line.