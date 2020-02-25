Elkton Spring Fling around the corner
ELKTON — Elkton's Spring Community Dinner will be April 2 at 6 p.m. in the Elkton Community Education Center Library. There will be a dinner served with guests able to choose between a margarita, veggie, or balsamic chicken pizza with honey biscuits and a spring salad on the side. There will also be chocolate chip meringue cookies for dessert. For more information, call 541-584-2692 or email info@elktonbutterflies.com. ESCD asks that people RSVP by March 30. Admission costs $10 per person with children 12 and under costing $5.
Defy Industries presents recycling workshop
ELKTON — Defy Industries LLC will be hosting a free Recycling Education Workshop March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elkton Community Education Center. Participants will learn about how to properly break plastics down. The event will also act as a one-time drop-off location for cleaned plastics 1, 2, 4, and 5 brought to the ECEC Greenhouse patio. All future drop off locations will be discussed during the workshop. For more information, contact Alan Mooney at 541-529-9193.
Roseburg's Bonebrake is Officer of the Year
ROSEBURG — Officer Chris Bonebrake has been awarded the title of Officer of the Year for the Roseburg Police Department for 2019 during the 44th annual Respect for Law banquet at the Roseburg Optimist Club. Bonebrake has been with the RPD since 2016, working with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marine Corp before that. The RPD states that he always comes to work with a great attitude and is well liked and respected by his peers. Bonebrake is a K9 handler paired with K9 Axel.
Reedsport students help with Christmas Tree disposal
REEDSPORT — On Wednesday, Feb. 26, students from Reedsport Community Charter School will be helping the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife create fish habitats by putting 100 recycled Christmas Trees in Camp Creek. The trees will be loaded up from 8 to 9 a.m. then transported to the creek. Along the way they will meet up with a busload of students to help with unloading and placing them in the water.