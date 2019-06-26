Drowning in the North Umpqua River
IDLEYLD PARK — Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a 911 call was placed to Douglas County Emergency Communications regarding a possible drowning.
It was reported that 34 year-old Roberto Guadarrama-Cruz of Eugene was swimming in the North Umpqua River near Susan Creek Campground. A witness on the shore saw Guadarrama-Cruz swim out of view behind a large rock shelf. After a few minutes, the witness went to investigate when Guadarrama-Cruz was not seen again.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene including the Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, BLM Law Enforcement, USFS Law Enforcement and Oregon State Police, Glide Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
At approximately 5:45 pm, Douglas County Fire District #2 was able to recover Guadarrama-Cruz's body from the water approximately 300 yards from his last known location.
Next of kin has been notified.
Fire near transient camp
At 5:13 Monday morning Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported railroad tie fire with several subjects reported running away from the area near the transient camps at the end of SE Mill St.
The first arriving DCFD 2 crew arrived on scene to find the entire pile of railroad ties approximately 80 feet x 20 feet on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to its origin but remained on scene for two hours cooling the pile.
There was no damage to the railroad, but a communications line from a nearby power pole was damaged by the fire.
DCFD 2 responded with 2 brush rigs, 1 fire engine, 2 water tenders, and one command rig. They were assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, and Pacific Power.
Deputies investigate fatal car crash
UMPQUA — Deputies are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred June 17, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
911 dispatchers received a call at 4:34 pm of a head-on collision in the 3800-block of Tyee Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2010 Toyota Camry which had crashed into a 2003 Ford F250 pickup. The investigation reveals the Camry was traveling westbound when it crossed into the oncoming path of the eastbound Ford pickup for an unknown reason.
The Camry was operated by 83 year-old Thomas Brian Parkinson of Umpqua. His wife, 83 year-old Margaret Parkinson, was a passenger in the vehicle. Margaret was transported by Air Ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. Thomas Parkinson was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Medical Center at RiverBend by air ambulance where he remains in critical condition.
The operator of the Ford pickup, 26 year-old Kristopher Scott Knowlton of Oakland, was uninjured.
Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact 541-440-4471 referencing Case #19-2724.
Next of kin has been notified.
Reported robbery at Cascade credit union
ROSEBURG — On June 19, at approximately 10:35 a.m., the Roseburg Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery at Cascade Community Credit Union, located at 1123 W Harvard. A Credit Union employee advised dispatch that a male gave a teller a note indicating he "needed money". After the male suspect told the Credit Union employee to open the till and give him money. He also asked for the employee to call the police so he could be arrested.
The Cody Rose, 36, was located at the Credit Union by the responding officer. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Douglas County Corrections where he was lodged for robbery two.
Woman assaulted, son arrested
MYRTLE CREEK — An 83 year-old woman is hospitalized after being assaulted by her son.
On Wednesday, June 19, at 12:10 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Old County Lane for a report of a female who was in need of medical attention. Upon their arrival, deputies found Twila Dunsmore inside of the residence suffering from significant injuries. Dunsmore was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
Detectives began an investigation and determined that Twila Dunsmore was held against her will and assaulted throughout the night by her live-in son, 58-year-old Clay Dunsmore.
Clay Dunsmore was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for kidnapping one, assault one, assault two, and menacing. Detectives are continuing their investigation at this time.
Fatal crash on Cow Creek Road
RIDDLE — A single vehicle crash outside of Riddle Saturday afternoon resulted in a fatality.
Dispatchers received a report shortly after 2 p.m. of a single vehicle crash in the 700-block of Cow Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and determined the only occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
The investigation reveals the driver, 19 year-old Canyonville resident Jacob Collins, was traveling toward Riddle in his 1996 Ford Ranger pickup when he lost control and left the roadway, rolling the pickup. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime in the night or during the morning hours. Speed appears to be a contributing factor.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Bay Cities Ambulance and Riddle Fire Department.