County still looking for Sammy Davison
Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Samuel "Sammy" Elijah Davison, who was reported missing in September. Davison was last seen in the Winchester area north of Roseburg on Sept. 19. He may have been traveling to Wolf Creek in Josephine County, an area he is known to frequent. Davison is described as 5'10 and 190 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes, as well as several tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us and reference case number 19-4637.
Marine board seeks comment on proposed rules
The Oregon State Marine Board seeks written public comment on two proposals. The first proposal would remove per-page public record request fees and instead refer to the Department of Administrative Services policy. The second notice would allow for independent operation of personal watercraft by youths age 12-15 when competing in or training for a Marine Board-sanctioned competition or event. Written public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday Jan. 6, 2020. Comments can be submitted via email to osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov or by mail to Jennifer Cooper, Administrative Rules Coordinator, Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial Street NE, Suite 400, Salem, OR 97301. Comments by phone will not be accepted.
Replacement of message board caused I-5 delays
Interstate 5 traffic saw delays Dec. 9 and 10 due to a project to replace a message board in the northbound lane at Lake Creek Road in the mid Willamette Valley. One lane stayed active throughout the work and it was asked that delays be expected. The Oregon Department of Transportation encourages travelers to visit tripcheck.com for traffic conditions.
Roseburg Police to increase DUI patrols
From Dec. 13 until January 2, 2020, the Roseburg Police Department will be conducting more DUI enforcement patrols. The RPD teamed up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving. With the holidays, and New Years, coming up they want to stress that "buzzed driving is drunk driving" and encourage revelers to arrange a sober ride home. According to NHTSA, 37,133 people were killed in auto accidents in 2017 with 29% occurring when a driver had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit of .08 with 885 of those crashes happening in December. RPD and NHTSA want to remind everyone that driving while impaired by any substance is illegal and a great risk to drivers and pedestrians alike.
Riddle woman arrested for sex crimes
A Riddle woman was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of multiple sex crimes against a juvenile male. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Rheta Leanne Melvin on charges of Using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, Online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, Sodomy 3, Rape 3, and Contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. Deputies served a search warrant of Melvin's home after learning that she had sexual contact with a teenage male. The investigation found she began messaging the juvenile and exchanging photos of a sexual nature through social media before arranging to meet. Deputies believe there may be additional witnesses or juveniles who had sexual contact with Melvin and ask anyone with information to contact DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 19-5559.