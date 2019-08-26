Douglas County detectives arrest Sutherlin man on multiple drug-related crimes
On Thursday, Aug. 15, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested Eric Nelon, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of multiple drug-related crimes. When Nelson's residence and vehicle were searched, they uncovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, as well as drug-related paraphernalia. In all, detectives seized over 600 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 100 grams of heroin, according to a press release. Additional charges were filed since this took place within 1000 feet of West Intermediate School. Nelson was placed in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, and unlawful delivery of heroin within 1000 feet of a school.
You have free articles remaining.
Umpqua Agriculture/Triangle Oysters will return after fire
Winchester Bay's Triangle Oysters hasn't fully closed its doors, after a fire tore through the store in early July. According to a post on the Salmon Harbor Marina Facebook page, the owners are dealing with things, but continue to care for the oyster beds and plan to reopen at an unknown time.