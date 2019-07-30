DINT uncovers mass of drugs during search
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered a massive amount of drugs, last week, during a residence search in Roseburg.
During the operation, detectives entered a residence in the 300 block of SE Pine Street with a warrant. While there, they uncovered approximately 1,141 grams of methamphetamine, 639 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, and 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; they also found firearms, cash and other evidence of drug crimes at the scene.
"This is a huge amount of meth and heroin, usually possessed only by very high level dealers," states DINT in a release.
At the scene, detectives also found Galen Trigg, of Portland. Their release states Trigg had a warrant for his arrest from the United States Marshal's Service. He was arrested on the warrant as well as being held on charges of unlawful possession of Methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Douglas County Jail.
Matthew Shields, of Roseburg, was also discovered at the scene in possession of user quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Shields was cited and released on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
DINT is continuing to investigate the situation.
Douglas County seeks to fill BOPTA openings
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for members of the Board of Property Tax Appeals.
The Board of Property Tax Appeals is made up of three non-office holding residents of the county. Incumbents are responsible for hearing taxpayer appeals for reducing the real market or assessed value of property. BOPTA members can't be current employees of Douglas County or members of a governing body within the county. Members of the board may rotate membership during the session and the number of boards assigned depends on the number of appeals filed with the county.
The County Commissioners encourage interested citizens to submit an application; the position would be for the Oct. 15-June 30, 2020 term. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Applications are available in the Board of Commissioners' Office in the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. Residents can also call (541) 440-4201 for an electronic application or go online to www.co.douglas.or.us.
Chip sealing may cause delays in commute
DOUGLAS COUNTY -- The Douglas County Public Works Department will began its annual chip sealing program Monday, potentially causing delays on drives to Roseburg and Sutherlin.
According to a press release from DCPW, the chip sealing will take place Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. depending on weather. Crews will be working on Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin from July 29 to August 1, and various county roads in Roseburg (Melqua Road, Elgarose Road, Buckhorn Road, and Colonial Road) from August 5 to August 16.
During chip sealing, traffic will be controlled by flaggers. DCPW advises all drivers to drive cautiously and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions in construction areas. The press release noted the maintenance work may impact drive times and recommends allowing an extra 20 minutes or taking an alternate route when possible.
For more information, call DCPW, Operations and Maintenance Division at (541) 440-4268 or go to www.co.douglas.or.us/publicworks/projects.asp.
Motorcyclist critical after accident
On Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Roseburg Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Garden Valley at the intersection of northeast Cedar.
A motorcycle operated by Jeffrey Lynn Shipman (59), left the roadway and collided with a building. Shipman sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center, then life-flighted to Sacred Heart for treatment. Shipman is currently in critical condition.
Witnesses said they heard the motorcycle accelerating, then saw the rider lose control while attempting to take the turn from westbount Garden Valley to southbound Cedar Street before striking the wall. An investigation is underway, though alcohol is believed to be a factor.