Proclamation issued for Farmer's Market Week
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation, Wednesday July 31, calling on citizens of Douglas County to observe August 4-10 as Farmer's Market Week in conjunction with the observation of National Farmer's Market Week. Commissioner Chris Boice said "Douglas County area farmers provide citizens with access to healthful, locally and regionally produced food through farmer's markets, which are evolving to accommodate the demand for a diverse array of agricultural products."
The Reedsport Farmer's Market is located on 5th Street, between Winchester Avenue and Greenwood Avenue every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Umpqua Valley Farmer's Market is open year round, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October through March and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April through September at Roseburg's First United Methodist Church.
Museum offers free admission during DC Fair
ROSEBURG -- During the week of the Douglas County Fair, August 5-10, the county museum is offering free admission to all patrons. They invite everyone to come out before or after visiting the fair; their feature exhibit, The Roseburg Blast, commemorates the 60th anniversary of one of the deadliest explosions in Northwest history -- the stories and artifacts from the day are on display "as a lasting memorial to the men and women who lost their lives, and as a tribute to the brave first responders and citizens that unselfishly jumped in to rescue victims." The Douglas County Museum is located off I-5 exit 123.
Deadline nears for floodplain maps for coastal areas
The Douglas County Planning Department would like to remind property and business owners in coastal Douglas County that the appeal and comment period for the proposed new floodplain maps will end on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Reedsport Hotel Awarded AAA Honors
The Best Western Salbasgeon Inn & Suites in Reedsport was honored with the AAA Inspector's Best of Housekeeping award, placing it in the top 25 percent of AAA approved hotels. The award is presented to hotels that meet the "expected standards of cleanliness and condition to receive a Diamond Rating." These are hotels that surpass expectations during on-site inspections; the winners must meet these qualifications for two consecutive unannounced inspections and have no member complaints.
Free Dental Day 2019 comes to Coos Bay
Above Dental in North Bend is hosting their 4th annual Free Dental Day Friday, August 9, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their office at 2017 Virginia Ave. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. To help as many patients as possible, treatments are limited to an extraction, a filling, or a cleaning per person. Anyone who has not seen a dentist recently is encouraged to sign up, though everyone is welcome -- patients must be 18 or older. To ask any questions, or for volunteer information, contact the office at (541) 756-0155.
Deputies investigate fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG -- Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash after responding to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Highway 138 near Hatfield Drive, in Roseburg, Sunday evening. Deputies learned a 2008 Honda Civic, operated by 19-year-old Curtis James Weaver, was traveling east on Highway 138 when he struck a male pedestrian who was in the lane, wearing dark clothing; the pedestrian died at the scene and the name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. An investigation is under way, with Weaver cooperating with deputies, and the Sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 541-440-4471 and reference case number 19-3595.