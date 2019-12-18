Camas Valley man arrested after child sex abuse investigation
Jeffrey Aaron Herberger, of Camas Valley, was arrested on Dec. 11 as part of a child sexual abuse investigation. Douglas County Sheriff's detectives conducted a thorough investigation and learned that Herberger had sexually assaulted a minor child known to him. He was arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail to be lodged on charges of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and Harassment.
Razor clamming now closed along entire Oregon coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW announced that recreational razor clamming was closed along the entire coast, due to elevated levels of domoic acid, a marine biotoxin. Mussel harvesting is also closed, from the south jetty of the Coquille River to the California border because of paralytic shellfish toxins. Mussel harvesting from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Coquille River remains open. Recreational harvesting of bay clams and crabs are open along the entire coast.
Parks Advisory Board meets Dec. 19
The next meeting of the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 in room 216 of the Douglas County Courthouse on Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. The meeting agenda can be found at www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/minutes.asp.