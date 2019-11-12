Body of missing person found
On Nov. 6 the Roseburg Police Department, and Douglas County Search and Rescue searched a hillside in the Roseburg area and discovered the body of Matthew Shelton. He was reported missing by his mother of Oct. 11 and it was indicated his last contact with any family members or friends was Oct. 6. No foul play is suspected.
OSP seeks public's help in illegal shooting of bald eagle
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are seeking the public's assistance regarding a bald eagle being illegally shot with a firearm on Lower Cow Creek Road near West Fork Cow Creek Road. On Nov. 7, OPSFW troopers responded to a reported bald eagle that was deceased in Lower Cow Creek. Upon examination, it was determined the eagle had been shot approximately two days before being reported. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to a criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. The killing or possession of a bald eagle is a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treatment Act. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact OPS Senior Trooper Kyle Bachmeier or Senior Trooper Curtis Weaver through the Turn in Poachers hotline, 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP on mobile.
Reedsport applying for Community Facilities Grant
The City of Reedsport is submitting an application to the USDA Rural Development Program for a $36,300 Community Facilities Grant funds. These grant funds would be put toward the purchase of a police car for the city’s Police Department. The public meeting announcement is a requirement of the USDA-Rural Development granting program to inform community members and provide an opportunity to voice any concerns. The public meeting will be held on November 18, at 5 p.m. at 451 Winchester Ave. in the City Conference room. For more information, call Chief Matt Smart at 541-271-2109.