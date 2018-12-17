ROSEBURG — Douglas County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for an open position on the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee.
The Veterans Advisory Committee provides direction and support to the Douglas County Veterans Service Office regarding functions of the office, improvement of services and promoting solidarity/communication among Veterans Groups of Douglas County. In addition, the VAC works in conjunction with the Veterans Parade Committee in supporting the annual veterans parade event.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners appoints committee members based on involvement in veteran and community activities. The committee is comprised of nine members.
Applications are available at the Douglas County Courthouse, the Douglas County Veterans Service Office and www.co.douglas.or.us.