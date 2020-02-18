REEDSPORT — Reedsport Community Charter School is hosting a dodgeball tournament, Feb. 21, as a fundraiser for Project Graduation.
The matches start at 7 p.m. in RCCS's Thompson Court. Admission costs $5 and homemade chili and cinnamon rolls will be available. The matches will consist of five-person teams made up of students and community members. Team registration costs $5 per person.
There will be prizes for the overall winning team as well as for the team with the best theme.
For more information, contact Laura Brandon at 541-662-1277. Team sign up can be done at the RCCS office.