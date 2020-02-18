{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Charter School

The Reedsport Community Charter School is a public school that serves middle and high school aged students.

 Bethany Baker, The World

REEDSPORT — Reedsport Community Charter School is hosting a dodgeball tournament, Feb. 21, as a fundraiser for Project Graduation.

The matches start at 7 p.m. in RCCS's Thompson Court. Admission costs $5 and homemade chili and cinnamon rolls will be available. The matches will consist of five-person teams made up of students and community members. Team registration costs $5 per person.

There will be prizes for the overall winning team as well as for the team with the best theme.

For more information, contact Laura Brandon at 541-662-1277. Team sign up can be done at the RCCS office.

