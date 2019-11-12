REEDSPORT — With fall and winter temperatures setting in, transportation beyond walking or riding a bike becomes more desirable. The Dial-a-Ride program offers round trip transportation around the community and beyond.
Dial-a-Ride is a phone-in ride service that takes people around Reedsport and the surrounding area — residents can get rides anywhere in Reedsport, to Gardiner and Winchester Bay, as well as going to Florence, Roseburg, and Coos Bay.
Charlene Lohf, dispatcher for the Reedsport Police Department and coordinator of the program, said people using the service can travel roundtrip anywhere in Reedsport, Gardiner, and Winchester Bay for $1; a trip to Coos Bay or Florence costs $3; and a trip to Roseburg costs $5. While local trips can be taken any day of the week, trips to Florence, Roseburg, and Coos Bay are done once a week.
According to Lohf, people use the service to go to doctor appointments, for shopping, and socializing. She recalled there's a group of friends who regularly use to service to go to lunch together. The program is also good for people with limited mobility, who are homebound, or who don't have their own transportation.
"It really is an invaluable service to the Reedsport community and we couldn't do it without the volunteers," said Lohf.
For Thanksgiving, Dial-a-Ride will be offering free rides to the Reedsport Senior Center for the community Thanksgiving meal. During Christmas time, they will also offer rides to view Christmas lights.
Dial-a-Ride is looking for volunteers to drive their vehicle on Thursdays. Lohf also noted they are always looking for spare drivers who can fill in if a regular driver isn't able to make it. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Lohf at the Reedsport Police Department, 541-271-2100. Potential drivers will do a ride-along, so they get a feel for what the day is like, then fill out an official application.
The ride service is provided by the Douglas County Transit District and is federally funded. Lohf said there are similar programs in most communities around Douglas County.
She noted all trips need to be scheduled at least a day in advance, so it gets put on the driver's schedule. To schedule rides, call 1-888-232-8121.