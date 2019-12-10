DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Dec. 2 closing date on the 'option to purchase' extension for the 126-acre Sutherlin Industrial Park has passed with no payment or meeting of contractual requirements.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Oregon Only Development, LLC, in August 2018, citing that the property would be sold 'as-is with all faults and defects.' The buyer's due diligence period ended Sept. 3 with closing scheduled the next day. Extensions were issued in August, September, and December 2018. In March 2019, a new agreement was signed by both parties with the closing date being extended from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
"Despite making every reasonable effort to see the project through, we are incredibly sad that this project will not come to fruition," said Commissioner Chris Boice. "It was an exciting concept for Douglas County. It would have created jobs, increased tourism and created additional commerce in our area. The county did everything we could to extend the process and give Oregon Only ample opportunity to close the deal, while also being willing to help with regulatory hurdles if the property had sold. The county will continue to search for viable economic development partners for this and our other properties. Getting these properties productive and back on the tax rolls is a priority of ours."
Before the purchase and sale agreement and extensions, Boice met with Oregon Only Development, the City of Sutherlin, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Oregon Department of State Lands in a kickoff meeting to discuss the concept of the Sutherlin Industrial Park. They also wanted to bring all the parties together to discuss how to mitigate the wetlands portion of the industrial park to allow for industrial applications.
A portion of the land associated with the park falls under a wetlands designation, but still allows for development of the land. The Douglas County Commissioners noted that the land is not unbuildable, and regulatory authorities are willing to work through the wetlands mitigation process with developers. Any developers working on such a project would have to follow and complete the required permitting process to proceed.