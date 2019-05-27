REEDSPORT — Hundreds of spectators set up along U.S. Highway 101 to witness the annual Memorial Day Parade in Reedsport on Sunday.
A Shriners car blew bubbles into the air, two Australian Shepherds were dressed in costumes, belly dancers shimmied their way along the road.
But for many, the highlight was seeing the veterans roll by on the weekend designated to honor them.
A veteran salutes a float during the Memorial Day parade along U.S. Highway 101 Saturday in Reedsport.
Derek Rochon Jr. was impressed that so many veterans participated in the parade.
He said a highlight of the day was “That they did service and they actually showed up.”
Rochon was also a fan of the people handing out candy.
His parents said they have lived in the area their entire lives.
Derek’s mom, Claudia, said the parade “reminds me of when we were kids.”
Becca Anderson was sitting with family next to the highway enjoying the sunny weather.
She grew up in Reedsport and was visiting family for the holiday weekend.
She also said she enjoyed seeing all the veterans turn out for the event.
Many have watched the annual parade for decades.
Maxine Sinnott was sitting in a lawn chair at the end of her street while fire trucks passed by.
The Memorial Day Parade travels along U.S. Highway 101 Saturday in Reedsport.
She said she’s been living in Reedsport for 50 years and has watched the parade over the years.
As she was talking, bagpipes could be heard in the distance.
After the parade was a war memorial service and a meet and greet with veterans.