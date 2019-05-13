HILLSBORO — Oregon State Police is continuing the investigation into Thursday morning’s critical injury vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 near Hillsboro.
On May 9, 2019 at about 11:15 a.m., OSP troopers and first responders were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 near milepost 60.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Volvo semi-truck, operated by Eric Scott, age 39, from Stockbridge GA, was eastbound on Highway 26. A pedestrian identified as Morris Rivera, age 69, from Hillsboro walked into the path of the semi-truck causing the collision.
Rivera sustained critical injuries and was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Scott was not injured during the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Based on evidence and witness statements investigators believe that Rivera intentionally walked into the path of the semi-truck.
The highway was closed with detours set up for about two hours.
OSP was assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and local fire and EMS.