LAKESIDE — The City of Lakeside will have three City Council positions as well as the mayor position open as of Jan. 1, 2021. An election for these positions will be in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020.
The mayor position is a two-year term while two of the councilor positions are four-year terms and one is a two-year term.
Persons interested in obtaining a petition for one of these positions may request one at the Lakeside City Hall.
The deadline for filing a completed petition with the City Recorder is 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
