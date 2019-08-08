ROSEBURG — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Medical Examiner released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday, Aug. 4.
Shane Dishner, 37, of Coquille, was identified as the pedestrian walking along Highway 138E Sunday evening before being struck by a vehicle. Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the next of kin has been notified.
On Aug. 4, at approximately 9:40 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a pedestrian had been struck while walking in the road near Hatfield Drive. The press release from the sheriff states the 2008 Honda Civic was driving eastbound when it struck Dishner, who was wearing dark clothing; According to the sheriff's release, Dishner died at the scene.