ROSEBURG — A Coquille resident was struck by a vehicle over the weekend and killed.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers received a call on Sunday, August 4 at 9:39 p.m. of a vehicle which had struck a pedestrian on Highway 138 East near Hatfield Drive.
Immediately prior to the crash, dispatchers had been receiving reports of a male pedestrian walking in the highway.
Deputies arrived and learned a 2008 Honda Civic, operated by 19 year-old Curtis James Weaver of Roseburg was traveling east on Highway 138 when he struck a the male pedestrian who was in Weaver's lane of travel and wearing dark clothing. The pedestrian, later identified as Shane David Dishner, 37, died at the scene.
Weaver is cooperating with deputies and assisting them in the investigation.
Crash Reconstructionists are continuing their investigation and are seeking witnesses prior to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case number 19-3595.
Coquille Kiwanis to host yard sale
The Coquille Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual Community Yard Sale at Coquille's Sturdivant Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. For the last 27 years, the sale has grown to 126 spaces of vendors; it has been estimated at one of the largest community yard sales in Oregon at over 75,000 square feet of treasures. The gates will open at 8 a.m.