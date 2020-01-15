ROSEBURG — The Umpqua Watershed, the Blue Zone Project, Douglas ESD, and United Communities AmeriCorps invite the community to use Martin Luther King Jr. Day for community service and clean up invasive species along the multiuse paths in Gaddis and Stewart parks in Roseburg.
According to information from Safe Route to School, they want to ensure the parks are enjoyable for everyone and that the species living in the area are protected. It was noted that invasive species can choke native plants, animals, and insects out of an area when they take over, leading to serious habitat damage.
Volunteers can register at bit.ly/mlkparkdayregister. While registration is not required, it is encouraged to help the organizers prepare enough materials. The volunteers will meet at the Stewart Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 to pick up supplies, be broken into teams, and get instructions. They are expecting to wrap up around 1 p.m. SRS states they are focusing on cleaning up the park to help City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department maintain the river and its banks.
People of all ages are welcome to participate in the clean up, though people 16 years old or younger must have adult supervision. There is no commitment to stay for the full period, and volunteers are invited to "come when they can and leave when they have to."
"This is truly a community event," states SRS. "It would not be possible without the City of Roseburg for providing many materials and preparing the space. SOLVE Oregon generously donated bags, gloves, and granted funds for loppers and other materials."
The project will kick off rain or shine. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and to wear comfortable work shoes. Water, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate will be provided. While some mugs will be provided, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.