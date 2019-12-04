REEDSPORT — The holiday season is almost upon us, and with it comes the Coastal Douglas Arts and Business Alliance's 58th annual Holiday Bazaar.
The bazaar will be Friday, December 6, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held in the Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave.
The free event will feature a variety of community vendors selling art, collectibles, crafts and other items. Beverages and treats will be available the whole event, with a lunch available on Saturday including homemade pot pies and chili.
Vendors include people selling homemade dog products, knitting, jewelry, wood work, and other hand crafter items. There will also be a vendor selling wind chimes made from old tea pots and another sells bird houses.
There will also be a holiday photo booth, raffle and door prizes, as well as an early visit from Santa. Santa will be available for pictures on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is still vendor space available. To purchase a space, contact Theresa Chickering at 541-271-4608 or email tjchickering@yahoo.com.