REEDSPORT -- Matt Smart will be taking over as Chief of the Reedsport Police Department, according to the City of Reedsport.
Smart was officially sworn in Friday, Aug. 16. However, there will be a ceremonial swearing-in open to the public with Mayor Linda McCollum, along with a farewell to Interim Police Chief Bob Gross; a meet and greet with cake and punch will be part of the festivities, both to meet Smart and thank Gross for his time as Interim Chief. City Recorder Deanna Schafer said the event would "be short and sweet."
Smart has served 19 years at the police department, working as the School Resource Officer at Highland Elementary School and Reedsport Community Charter School for many years. According to information from the police department, Smart "has proven himself dedicated to the betterment of this community."
Smart's ceremonial swearing in will be Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Reedsport Police Department on 4th Street; parking will be available in the lot between the police department and City Hall.
Former Police Chief Duane Wisehart retired in May this year. Gross has filled in in the meantime, leading the police department while the city accepted applications for the position.