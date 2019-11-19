REEDSPORT — The holiday season will be officially kicking off in Reedsport, Saturday, Nov. 30, with the fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Lions Park.
The festivities will take place at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be a free, family friendly event with Christmas music by the Reedsport Church of God choir. The Lower Umpqua Hospital will be handing out stuffed animals to kids, and this year they will have an activity as well. There will also be cookies donated by Sugar Shack Bakery as well as coffee and hot chocolate provided by the Lower Umpqua Hospital.
The event will take place rain or shine, and usually lasts 45 minutes to an hour.
The Christmas Tree Lighting began in 2016, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was scheduled to correspond with Small Business Saturday as a way to encourage the community to visit local businesses and enjoy the holiday spirit.