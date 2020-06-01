REEDSPORT — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position following the resignation of Leslee Collier, council position No. 3.
The appointee's term of office will begin on July 6, 2020 and expire on Dec. 31, 2020. At the regular countywide election in November, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
Any qualified elector within the meaning of the Constitution of the State of Oregon who has resided in the City of Reedsport continuously during the past 12 months is eligible to serve as a member of the City Council.
Anyone interested in applying for this position may pick up an application at Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Questions regarding the positions or the application process may be directed to Deanna Schafer at City Hall or by calling 541-271-3603, ext. 1007. Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, June 15.
