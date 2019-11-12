REEDSPORT — A possible new center to develop business ideas was one of the core discussions of the Reedsport City Council during its November meeting.
Mayor Linda McCollum and Councilor DeeDee Murphy discuss partnering with SWOCC to create a business incubator program.
The council gave approval for the city to continue looking into a partnership with the Small Business Development Center and Southwest Oregon Community College to develop a coworking space and commercial kitchen in the old Toy Boat property by Rainbow Plaza. Angela Wicks, president of the Reedsport Main Street Program, John Bacon, executive director of SBDC, and Ali Mageehon, vice president of SWOCC, met to discuss the partnership and using the property to develop a Business Incubator Program.
"It's like a mentoring process, where we're helping people that own businesses improve their businesses and people who are interested in starting a business, helping them get started," said Wicks.
During their discussions, it was determined the property would also be suitable for a food hub, pop-up restaurants, a SWOCC teaching center for the area, and a business center — Wicks said the business center could have scanners, copiers, and fax machines available for residents and tourists who need to use them.
Bacon and Wicks are developing a business plan for the overall project, with Bacon also working with Mageehon on grant applications to cover any renovations and operating costs.
Emily Bradley, a marketing intern with the city, said the coworking space would allow people an opportunity to extend their stay, by providing somewhere to conduct business remotely for a small rental fee or other charge. Locals could also use the space for their own businesses, or to develop a business idea. SWOCC and SBDC could also use the space for classes. Wicks added she would like to work with the charter school to possibly get a marine biology program running again.
The council also unanimously approved a measure to designate the alley between 20th Street and 21st Street as one-way travel. In her presentation of the measure, Kimberly Clardy, Public Works Director for the city, told the council about concerns area business owners had about traffic and speed in the alley. By making the alley one-way, the business owners feel it will reduce the speed and flow of traffic, and make the area safer.
It was also noted drivers often try to cut through the alley to reach the stop light, making dangerous maneuvers to navigate the space — With a one-way street, people would not be able to take this route.
Making the change costs the city approximately $300 for a one-way street sign for one way of the alley and a Do Not Enter sign for the other. It was noted the final number may be less, since sign poles may already be in place.
The council held a hearing to discuss a resident's protest of a Notice of Abatement. Earlier this year, the resident's home flooded with sewage. It was determined the flooding was due to a sink hole on the neighbor's property contributing to clogging in the pipes connecting the property to the city's mainline. The connection was replaced, but the resident did not arrange for an area that was dug up to be repaved. The city did the repaving and billed the property owners for reimbursement, but eventually needed to issue a notice of abatement when it wasn't paid. They cited city ordinances that state it's the property owner's responsibility to pay all the work involved with installing sewage connections.
Mayor Linda McCollum swears in Corporal Brent Snyder as the latest member of the Reedsport Police Department.
"All costs and expenses including the installation and connection of the city building to the sewer shall be borne by the owner," said City Manager Jonathan Wright, reading the city statute. "The owner shall indemnify the city from any loss or damage that may directly or indirectly be occasioned by the installation."
He added there was no interest or fees added onto what they billed the owners, and it was only the cost of the labor and materials.
The residents argued that the city should pay for the repaving, since they said the flooding was caused by a problem with the mainline. Their counsel said the property owners paid for the repairs to the connection, but shouldn't be responsible for the repaving since the ordinance states that the owner is responsible for paying for installation, but not repairs.
"So your burden tonight, under this review, is ... whether or not the (homeowners) left behind an unfinished project of crossing the road there, but not applying the asphalt cap to it is legitimate enough to warrant them paying for the abatement," Wright said to the City Councilors.
The City Council unanimously ruled that it did fall on the homeowner to pay the city back for replacing the asphalt, but with the concession that the city should work with the property owners to create a payment plan.
In other business, the council also discussed the following:
— Mayor Linda McCollum swore in Brent Snyder as a Corporal in the Reedsport Police Department. Wright noted this was the second time he hired Snyder, the first being when the new officer was initially sent to the police academy.
— Rosa Solano was presented with the Good Friends and Neighbors Award for the time and energy she put into the Centennial Carnival earlier this year. McCollum said she did a great job putting the carnival together and recalled that the city received lots of positive feedback on the event. She added that many people said the carnival should be an annual event.
— The council unanimously approved a measure to outsource the mailing of the city's utility bills, invoices, and past due notices. This would be a cheaper alternative, as well as having the benefit of being able to be forwarded to different addresses, and having full color bills on a full page rather than a post card.