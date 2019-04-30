REEDSPORT — On Sunday, Christmas in July’s major fundraiser will kick off with a taco dinner and raffles.
The annual Cinco de Mayo event will help fund repair projects on the homes of those in need around the Reedsport community.
Each year, volunteers from the area work on more than 30 projects like painting, yard work and re-decking.
The annual fundraising event used to feature a spaghetti dinner, but for the last few years it’s been taco-themed.
Allen Chaney, co-chairman of steering committee for Christmas in July, said the event has been going on for 15 years now.
He said there are usually 120 to 150 people that show up for the fundraiser, and another 100 that help volunteer to repair low-income homes of elderly, disabled or families with children.
Christmas in July is held the second Saturday of the month.
Chaney said the money raised at the fundraiser goes toward purchasing materials that the volunteers use.
Most of the time the repairs are as simple as weeding a yard or painting a house, but Chaney said some of the repairs are more serious like doing plumbing or electrical work.
“If there’s need there we hire professional contractors to do that work,” Chaney said. “That’s why fundraising is so important.”
He said without the continued support of volunteers and those who donate money, they wouldn’t be able to continue the event.
“It’s awesome and of course some of the folks will donate something as well, but the whole point is we're doing this for folks that oftentimes can’t afford it. Or they would do the work themselves or can’t pay to hire someone,” Chaney said.
He said there’s always been a lot of community support and participation.
The fundraiser will be held at the Eagles Lodge at 510 Greenwood Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Taco dinners are $8, or $4 for children under 10.