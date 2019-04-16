LOON LAKE — Last year’s Christmas trees found a late purpose in life.
On a rainy Friday at the beginning of this month, local boy scouts and members of Oregon Coast Anglers donned waders and got to work.
They hauled trees out into Camp Creek and placed them under existing logs to help slow the water flow.
Steve Godin, president Oregon Coast Anglers, said this was the fifth year a group has gone out to distribute the Christmas trees.
The trees are normally placed throughout the creek as early as February, but Godin said the winter storm set them back.
Usually, students from the high school help out but due to several scheduling problems the boy scouts pitched in this time.
The first day they had planned to do it, Godin wasn’t able to get out of his driveway because of the snow.
“It was getting late in the year for them to be staying there,” Godin said.
But that wasn’t the only thing that held the project up.
In December, the Oregon Department of Forestry sent out a release warning Oregonians to be careful when disposing of Fraser firs bought from big-box stores, because they may be carrying a non-native insect species called elongate hemlock scale.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wanted to cancel the project, Godin said, but he did a background check to determine where Reedsport’s trees came from and if the pest was present.
He found out that the trees sold locally were grown and cut in Oregon, allowing the project to move forward.
“They (ODFW) agreed with me and said it’s highly unlikely they would have this scale problem,” Godin said.
But even placing the trees earlier this month was not an easy task; the water was still turbulent and the rain poured.
ODFW places large structural logs and rocks in the creek, and the decaying trees help slow the water down even more.
It not only gives the fish a place to rest, but builds up gravel for future spawning.
“Every year the fish that hatch out benefit from it,” Godin said.
In Buck Creek, Godin said there are still Christmas trees that were put in four years ago.
Eventually those will rot down and feed the ecosystem.
Godin said the changes the trees make are obvious.
“You can see the gravel building up and pools forming where they weren’t before,” Godin said.