REEDSPORT — Christmas is coming to Reedsport early, with the main project for Christmas in July kicking off Saturday, July 13.
Volunteers will meet at St. John's Catholic Church at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, at 12 St. John's Way in Reedsport, with lunch provided at the First Presbyterian Church at noon.
Christmas is July is part of a project to revitalize Reedsport's older buildings and help people in the community. According to its website, the mission is to ensure low-income residents can live in "warmth, safety and independence." Along with doing repairs and yard work around the property, the volunteers may also add ramps, handrails, or other accessibility upgrades.
"We make this impact through providing necessary repairs free of charge to existing homeowners," the website states, adding that most of the repairs include roofing, plumbing and electrical work.
There will be additional volunteer applications at the breakfast for last minute volunteers. More information about the project can be found at www.cij.weebly.com or by emailing cij@reedsportonline.com.