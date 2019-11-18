REEDSPORT — Reedsport’s centennial celebrations moved forward last Wednesday, as the Centennial Time Capsule was handed over to the city.
The capsule was constructed by students in Guy Marchione’s wood shop class at Reedsport Community Charter School. Most of the work was done by Kaleb Pickett, Chris Reed and Alex Carson. Marchione said the project was great for them, since it allowed them to do something for the city as well as learning new skills. The teacher said he's always looking for ways to challenge the students and increase their knowledge and work experience.
Once filled, the time capsule will be sealed and kept in City Hall. The box is made of white cedar with hemp rope handles.
The box's design was inspired by a seaman’s chest. It’s made of white cedar from Port Orford, with rope handles made of hemp, and measures two feet by 30 inches. The outside is stained and has the City of Reedsport logo painted on the lid.
Mayor Linda McCollum said the students did a great job and that she's proud of the contribution.
Once filled, the time capsule will contain a series of questionnaires filled out by Reedsport residents, giving information about their history in the city, as well as their thoughts and opinions of the community in 2019. There was a form created for adults as well as a separate one for kids. The city has also been asking for submissions of items community members think should go in the capsule. According to Kathleen Miller, with the Reedsport Mainstreet Program, there's a wide variety of items that could be included. She suggested historical or creative works as a good example. Some businesses provided business cards, or something with their logo, and at least one restaurant provided a copy of its menu.
"The individuals can submit historical things they may have from the family, or something current," Miller said. "It's pretty wide open right now."
While there isn't a set date yet, Miller said the year will likely be capped with sealing the time capsule. The city will hold a big event to seal it as the close of the Centennial celebrations.
Unlike other time capsules, Reedsport's will not be buried in the ground. McCollum noted that something buried can be forgotten or destroyed. The Centennial Time Capsule will be kept on display at City Hall, somewhere the public can see.
"It's gonna be placed in City Hall … so it can be seen and not forgotten," said McCollum.
Donations to be put in the time capsule should be taken to City Hall and given to Mainstreet Coordinator Emily Bradley. After filling out a donation form, the items go in a box to await being put in the time capsule. If items are deemed inappropriate they may be returned.
Marchione said he likes to run his shop classes with a commercial-based model in mind — they take requests for custom work, as well as selling many of their completed projects. Marchione said it's important for the kids to learn to learn the responsibility of working on a deadline and designing, then completing the project in time.
"We always try to get brand new projects that will increase and enlarge our skill set," he said.
All funds from selling completed projects go back into the program. Marchione said all the tools and equipment in the shop were purchased by the program with funds it raised. They were even able to purchase a bus for going on their own field trips.
"It gives them a real good sense of what it's like to go out and earn a wage," he said.