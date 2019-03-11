REEDSPORT — Reedsport is gearing up for a yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary and will start things off with the annual St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl and trivia contest on March 15.
Kathleen Miller said participants should come dressed with a “spirit of the Irish,” because there’s a prize for the best dressed team, as well as a prize for the most correct trivia answers.
“When you’re in green you’re just going to have more fun and join in the spirit of the event,” Miller said.
Even though it’s an annual occurrence, Miller said this year’s crawl will have a centennial theme with trivia questions related to other 100 year anniversaries.
The crawl will visit the Eagles Lodge, Defeat River Brewery, Moose Lodge, Rust’d Star, Schooner Inn, Tides Inn and Waterfront Restaurant.
Each location will have 15 trivia questions and participants can purchase $1 hints if they’re struggling with an answer. Money raised at the event will go toward the centennial celebration this summer.
“The entry fee is affordable and the fundraising comes from the hints we sell,” Miller said.
Entry is $20 for a four-person team and $5 for each additional person. The contest and event registration start at 5 p.m. at the Mindpower Gallery on Fir Avenue.
One of the larger events planned for later this summer is a family-friendly carnival.
Miller said the Coastal Douglas Arts and Business Alliance is working to make that a free event so families can participate in the carnival games and activities at no cost.
In addition to this year’s activities, the city is also trying to raise money for three public art pieces: two murals and a bronze elk statue.
Miller said the murals - which will bookend the town - will have an economic impact on the city, because tourists will stop to check them out.
“A mural will make them stop in Old Town Reedsport and have a bite to eat, have a look at our chainsaw carvings, before moving on,” Miller said.
She said the smaller of the two murals is expected to be done by the end of June before the formal centennial dinner.
As centennial activities start to ramp up, Miller is hoping to reach out to new community members and increase morale.
“I’m really expecting that the community will really become engaged in a way they have not been before,” Miller said.