LAKESIDE – In an effort to limit potential spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the City of Lakeside is asking that residents limit their visits to City Hall.
City Manager Andrew Carlstrom said the residents of the Oregon coast have an opportunity to approach the future “thoughtfully, selflessly, and courageously.” He said the City staff are taking all precautions to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, keeping city employees and the community as a whole safe while keeping up normal city operations.
“As the federal government has said, the next fifteen days is critical in stopping the spreading of this virus, and we must limit person-to-person interaction and avoid congregating,” Carlstrom said. “We thank you in advance for your cooperation, please safely assist your neighbors in need, and know that we will weather this ‘storm’ together with the always indomitable American spirit.”
The Lakeside Senior Center is also taking steps to help keep people fed. For homebound seniors on the center’s list, one hot meal and six frozen meals will be delivered each week. Seniors can also come by the senior center on Tuesdays and Thursdays to get a hot meal to go.
Public city meetings are still scheduled as normal, though some council or committee members will phone in and attendance will be limited to 10 people.
Mayor James Edwards also encourages members of the community to keep in touch with each other, particularly seniors, to check in. He said this could help reassure everyone that everyone is concerned about their neighbors, as well as opening the door to get people help if they need it.
“This is a highly unusual event never before experienced in America, for several generations, that is having a devastating effect on many people both mentally and emotionally,” said Edwards. “However, I believe our community is a caring, resilient community, and pray that this too will pass.”
During the Lakeside City Council meeting, Edwards also suggested that people take care when going around the community. He noted that people could be uncomfortable being around others, and encouraged people to use their own judgement about whether to go out during the pandemic.
The City also has a database of information about COVID-19 on its website. The database can be found at www.cityoflakeside.org/administration/page/covid-19-toolbox.
