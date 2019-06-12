REEDSPORT — For the seventh year in a row, the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department will not be issuing burn barrel or debris burning permits within the Reedsport city limits for the 2019 fire season.
The policy will help to protect the welfare of the community, reduce the cost of fire operations, align with neighboring fire protection agencies, and provide for firefighter safety
Warming fires, otherwise known as campfires or recreational fires, are still allowed year around except during extreme fire danger and do not require a permit.
Use clean, dry firewood, do not leave the fire unattended, put it out completely when finished and be aware of smoke intrusion in your neighborhood, regulated by City Ordinance 6.08.020(1).
For more information, visit www.cityofreedsport.org.