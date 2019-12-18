SOUTH COAST — During the Christmas season, some people decide to give pets as gifts, to children or the elderly, either adopting one or buying from a pet shop. While it's a sweet gesture and can lead to lifelong companions, it also has its own level of controversy.
Contrary to common belief, there is not a significant rise in pets being dropped off at animal shelters during the holidays. Wendy Kang, executive director of Saving Grace Pet Adoption in Roseburg, said there isn't a big difference in pets being dropped off during Christmas, compared to other times of the year.
Scruffy supervises Tuesday as shelter operator Jaclyn Rosenberg works at the front desk of the Coos County Animal Shelter south of Coos Bay.
"Research nationally shows that not to be true," she said. "That's more of a myth than the truth. Because, if you think about it, for everybody who would take a dog back to the shelter because 'I never wanted this dog to begin with,' you've got people who are going to keep the dog because 'my daughter gave it to me.'"
She added that one of the more common reasons people surrender an animal to the shelter has been that they didn't realize how much work it would be, or that the animal turned out to not be a good fit for their lifestyle. The area's animal shelters agree that one of the biggest concerns is matching personalities and lifestyles.
Kang said it's not good to get an energetic breed of pet for someone who tends to prefer staying indoors or being sedentary. Along the same lines, getting a puppy for someone without the energy or financial means to meet all their needs can be a bad match.
The Reedsport K9 Shelter said one of the most common things they see in drop offs is that the family got a pet, but didn't consider the cost of having one and reached a point of being unable to afford vet or food costs.
Jaclin Rosenberg, with the Coos County Animal Shelter, said her experience has actually been one of getting more adoptions during Christmas time. She said that the merry, family-based time of year can prompt people to get a pet to replace one that died.
Rosenberg said they can have a couple animals dropped off near Christmas time, but added that it's not a major rise or trend of behavior compared to the rest of the year. She added that they can see an influx of animals being dropped off near Thanksgiving and theorized that the stress of the holiday can be enough to trigger a pet owner who didn't really want the pet over the edge.
If someone wants to give a pet for the holidays, Kang recommends they give a gift certificate instead. This allows the recipient to choose the breed that fits best for their life. It also raises the odds of getting the best relationship.
"They can come in and fall in love with the one that's right for them," said Kang, adding that people may have the best of intentions when giving a pet, but it's unfair to all parties involved if there isn't a good fit between the pet and owner.
The Reedsport K9 shelter accepts dogs being dropped off on a case by case basis. They will only accept dogs they feel can be easily adopted to a new home.
The Reedsport K9 Shelter only houses and adopts dogs, though they'll take any breed. Saving Grace Pet Adoption and the Coos County Animal Shelter, though, will cater to any animal. Kang said they've had animals from mice and hamsters to goats.
"If it's domesticated, we take care of it," said Rosenberg of the Coos County shelter.