REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery will be hosting its holiday celebration Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. with a tasting of wine and balsamic vinegar as well as live music, including another visit by Nyah Vollmer.
The wines will be provided by Cooper Ridge Vineyard with Celia's Gourmet Food providing the balsamic vinegars. After the tastings, participants can bring in the Christmas season with song as feature performer Vollmar shows off her newly released single "Maybe it's a Christmas Song" along with other guests singing other holiday classics. The gallery's announcement states that the music is expected to be the finale of the evening, starting around 6:30 p.m.
"The gallery will also have several special guests on hand to help everyone get into the season's spirit with holiday songs sure to put a smile on everyone's face," said Tara Szalewski, co-owner of Mindapower Gallery, in their announcement.
There is no charge to come to the event. There will be a $5 charge for the wine tasting, but it is waived if a full glass or bottle is purchased.
"It's kind of a mix between a holiday open house and a wine tasting," said Tamara Szalewski, the gallery's other owner.
You have free articles remaining.
Mindpower Gallery will also be highlighting two artists, Reedsport-based jeweler Kathy Moon and Cindy Pinnock of North Bend. Moon hand crafts with gemstones, minerals, and materials like glass, using wire to create unique pieces of jewelry. She works mostly with natural stones found throughout Oregon, and during her travels, wrapped in recycled sterling silver or 14 karat gold fill wire.
"My art is about the stone, not the wire," said Moon in her bio. "I want you to feel elegant and beautiful wearing my work … Wire wrapping is my therapy, it gets me out of my analytical left brain and into my creative right. As a health care provider by day, I have found working with stone to be soothing and calming, a great way to end my day and to 'heal thyself.'"
The "bright, bold, energetic color exploding off the canvas" of Pinnock is their other featured artist. Her bio states that her favorite style is working in a blend of impressionistic finger-painting and detailed brush work. She said her senses come alive when she's in her studio and she wants to share the joy her creative process brings her.
Vollmer. a 15-year-old singer from Florence, released her new single on Thanksgiving alongside a contest where people can download the song for free, from her website nyahtheunicorn.com. She is expected to perform the new song, as well as others, during the musical segment of the evening.
Mindpower Gallery's New Years wine tasting is expected to be sometime in early January.