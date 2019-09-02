REEDSPORT — The 15th Battle of the Bones rib cook-off is right around the corner, with businesses competing for bragging rights as they raise money for charity.
The cook-off is Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., at the Reedsport Moose Lodge; a plate costs $10 for adults and a little less for kids. According to Jack Gentle, one of the event's coordinators, 100 percent of proceeds will go to local charities; he said they usually donate to Christmas for Kids, Spirit of Christmas in July and the Food Bank.
Five local businesses, including the Moose Lodge and Tide's Inn Bar and Grill, will compete; the winner wins bragging rights and gets to display the trophy for the year.
The ribs will be purchased wholesale and divided up among the competitors, with several pounds available to each cook. Once they've been prepared, the community will be able to enjoy the offerings, though the winner will be determined by professional judges. The regular sides of cole slaw, baked beans, corn, and others will accompany the ribs.
Along with the ribs, a live band will be present to entertain the diners. Gentle said they usually get a good turnout for the event.