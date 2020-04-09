SOUTH COAST – With school buildings officially closed for the remainder of the term and online learning put in place, school districts have made arrangements to provide meals for students during the day.
North Bend School District
Meals for North Bend students will be available for pick-up at North Bend Elementary and North Bend Middle School from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. as well as the Harbor Assembly of God parking lot from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Students living in Lakeside will be able to get meals at the Lakeside City Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Meals will also be available at the Hauser Community Church from 10:45 a.m. to 11:13 a.m.
Reedsport School District
Meals for the Reedsport Schools will be available at various locations from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. depending on the location. There will also be van delivery from 11 to 11:30 a.m. from Circle Drive to 22 Street and Elm, Busy Bee Daycare to Alder Place and Alder Avenue, and along Frontage Road.
The following are locations where meals can be picked up:
Downtown routes include Coho RV Park to Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue; Apartments behind Safeway to Hawthorn and N 14 Street; the Dog Park to N 12 Street and Juniper; Lewis Transportation to 11 Street and Greenwood Avenue; Henderson Park to Greenwood and West Railroad; and the Masonic Lodge to Winchester Avenue and S Sixth Street.
Uptown routes and locations include the football field to 22 Street and Alder; Lyons Park to Elm Avenue and 20 Street; A parking lot to N 19 and Fire Avenue; The Baptist Church to Greenwood Avenue and 21 Street; Ridgeway and Ward Way as well as Ranch Road; 1849 Ranch Road; and Evergreen Loop and Weigman Lane.
Winchester Bay and Lakeside routes and locations include Big Bobber to Eighth Street and Clearlake Avenue; Phillip Boe Park to Sixth Street and Beach Boulevard; Ridin Dirty to Highway 101 and Clearlake Avenue; 525 N Eight Street, Lakeside; 510 Robinhood Avenue.
Gardiner, Tressle, and Highway 38 routes include Tsunami Gallery to Highway 101 and Commercial Street; Gardiner Fire Department to Front Street and March Street; Fred Wahl Marina to 135 Shipyard Way; Railroad Tressel to West Railroad and Laurel; East Railroad and N Fourth Street; The Reedsport Library to Winchester Avenue and N Fourth Street; Highway 38 and Scholfield Road; and Speedy Mart Scottsburg to Highway 38 and Spicer Street.
The information is also available on the Reedsport school Facebook pages. The times are subject to change, though the district will inform families if there are changes to delivery times.
Coos Bay School District
Coos Bay Schools have meal pick-ups at four locations on Monday to Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All locations exclude holidays. Pick-ups are being held at Madison School outside the cafeteria, Blossom Gulch at the main double doors, Millicoma School outside the cafeteria in the basketball covered area, and Marshfield High School in the courtyard behind the auditorium.
Any questions should be directed to Janine Leep at Janine.leep@sodexo.com or to the superintendent’s office at shelbyg@coosbay.k12.or.us.
