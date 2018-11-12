DOUGLAS COUNTY — The November election is over and Douglas County voters have spoken.
Reedsport has elected Linda McCollum as mayor, giving her 95.96 percent of the vote.
The only contested race was for City Councilor Position 1, which was won by Ellen Lee Anderson with 58.78 percent of the vote, putting Joe F. Liedky at 40.08 percent.
Also elected to the city council was Rich Patten, who won 98.48 percent of the vote for Position 5 and Debby Turner, who won 98.08 percent of the vote for Position 6.
Measure 10-165 was also approved by voters by 73.83 percent, which asked whether or not the right to bear arms, related to state, federal and Constitutional rights, should be preserved.
Now here’s a look at how Douglas County voters weighed in on statewide races.
For Oregon Governor, Kate Brown won the state vote at 49.95 percent with Knute Buehler behind at 43.82 percent. But the majority of Douglas County called for Buehler, with 66.08 percent having voted for him. Brown only received 23.91 percent of Douglas County votes.
For State Senator District 1 results, Dallas Heard won the state vote at 64.31 percent, leaving Shannon Souza behind at 35.53 percent. Likewise, he won the Douglas County vote at 67.87 percent. Souza received 31.95 percent of the Douglas County vote.
For State Representative 1st District, David Brock Smith won the state vote at 68.54 percent, leaving Eldon Rollins behind at 31.15 percent. Douglas County voters reflected the state majority, putting Smith at 77.44 percent and Rollins at 22.27 percent.
State Representative District 9, Caddy McKeown won the state vote at 54.15 percent with Teri Grier behind at 45.46 percent.
However, Douglas County numbers told a different story. Grier ended the night with the most votes in the county, putting her at 50.31 percent. McKeown ended the night at 49.14 percent.
Finally, the U.S. Representative District 4 seat was won by Peter DeFazio in the statewide vote at 55.90 percent, putting Art Robinson behind at 40.99 percent. But in Douglas County, Robinson won the vote at 58.47 percent, putting DeFazio at 38.55 percent.
As for the statewide measures, here is how Douglas County voted.
Measure 102, which would allow bonds for financing affordable housing, was approved by voters across the state at 56.69 percent. But Douglas County voters told a different story, voting “no” by 57.81 percent.
Measure 103, which would prohibit taxes and fees on “groceries,” was voted down by the state at 57.37 percent. However, 58.17 percent of Douglas County voted “yes.”
For Measure 104, which would expand application requirement that three-fifths legislative majority approve bills on raising revenue, it was voted down in the statewide vote at 65.25 percent. Douglas County reflected that by also voting it down at 54.35 percent.
For Measure 105 to repeal a law limiting resources to enforce immigration, the statewide vote put it down at 63.30 percent. But in Douglas County, 54.57 percent voted it “yes.”
Finally, for Measure 106 to prohibit spending public funds for abortion, the statewide vote put it down at 64.45 percent. Douglas County tried to vote it in at 53.50 percent “yes.”